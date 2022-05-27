Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. Makes New $4.42 Million Investment in Population Health Investment Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHICU)

Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Population Health Investment Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHICU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 441,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,000.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Population Health Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS PHICU opened at $9.88 on Friday. Population Health Investment Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $10.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.97.

Population Health Investment Co, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

