Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Grows Stock Holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) by 60.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 8,110 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 229,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,784,000 after acquiring an additional 9,849 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 11.6% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 23,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 63,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,816,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MOAT traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.10. 19,881 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 751,042. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a one year low of $64.64 and a one year high of $78.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.31.

