Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Reduces Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter.

VXF stock traded up $2.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $144.92. 826 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,424. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $131.31 and a 52-week high of $200.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $153.50 and its 200 day moving average is $166.54.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

