Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Insider Holly Faurot Sells 5,431 Shares

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) insider Holly Faurot sold 5,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.55, for a total transaction of $1,507,374.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,627,111.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Holly Faurot also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 9th, Holly Faurot sold 194 shares of Paycom Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $54,382.08.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $281.69 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $259.95 and a 1 year high of $558.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $310.26 and its 200-day moving average is $353.78. The company has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.54.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $353.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.20 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 25.12%. Paycom Software’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 108 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on PAYC. DA Davidson upgraded Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $550.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $415.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $640.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.50.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

