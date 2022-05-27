Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Insider Holly Faurot Sells 5,431 Shares

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYCGet Rating) insider Holly Faurot sold 5,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.55, for a total transaction of $1,507,374.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,627,111.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Holly Faurot also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, May 9th, Holly Faurot sold 194 shares of Paycom Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $54,382.08.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $281.69 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $259.95 and a 1 year high of $558.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $310.26 and its 200-day moving average is $353.78. The company has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.54.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYCGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $353.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.20 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 25.12%. Paycom Software’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 108 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on PAYC. DA Davidson upgraded Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $550.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $415.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $640.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.50.

Paycom Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC)

