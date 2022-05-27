PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,489,371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,257,110 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 3.99% of PayPal worth $8,766,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in PayPal by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,517,662,000 after purchasing an additional 613,441 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in PayPal by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,047 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 56,260 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,641,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth $1,059,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. BTIG Research cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Stephens initiated coverage on PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.83.

Shares of PYPL traded up $4.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.95. 593,049 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,908,631. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.73. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.83 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.88. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $4,100,164.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

