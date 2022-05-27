PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Given New $43.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler to $43.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

PBF has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PBF Energy from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of PBF Energy from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America raised shares of PBF Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $16.50 to $20.50 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PBF Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.65.

PBF opened at $31.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.42 and a 200-day moving average of $20.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.25. PBF Energy has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $32.49.

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.34. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 2.56% and a net margin of 0.80%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.61) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PBF Energy will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $924,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,287,183 shares in the company, valued at $440,045,236.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO C Erik Young sold 60,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total value of $1,826,968.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,026,857.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,189,363 shares of company stock valued at $149,741,533 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 6.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PBF Energy by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in PBF Energy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 38,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 308,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,508,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. 69.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

