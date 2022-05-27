PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) Short Interest Down 66.7% in May

PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the April 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

PCCWY stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.32. The company had a trading volume of 6,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,455. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.39. PCCW has a 1-year low of $4.84 and a 1-year high of $5.93.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a $0.3346 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th.

PCCW Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong, Mainland and other parts of China, Singapore, and internationally. The company's services include local telephony, local data and broadband, mobile, international telecommunications, and satellite-based and network-based telecommunications services; and outsourcing, consulting, and contact center services.

