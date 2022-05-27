PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB) Director Matthew G. Mccrosson Buys 625 Shares of Stock

PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB – Get Rating) Director Matthew G. Mccrosson purchased 625 shares of PCSB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.91 per share, for a total transaction of $12,443.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,640. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCSB traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.80. 510 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,366. The company has a market cap of $303.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. PCSB Financial Co. has a one year low of $17.40 and a one year high of $19.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.72 and a 200 day moving average of $18.82.

Get PCSB Financial alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from PCSB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. PCSB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.45%.

Separately, Compass Point increased their target price on PCSB Financial to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of PCSB Financial by 1.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 415,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,671,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in PCSB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,072,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in PCSB Financial by 140.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in PCSB Financial by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in PCSB Financial by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 423,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,805,000 after buying an additional 14,090 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.77% of the company’s stock.

PCSB Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

PCSB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for PCSB Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses in Putnam, Southern Dutchess, Rockland, and Westchester Counties in New York. The company's deposit products include interest and non-interest bearing, demand, NOW, money market, escrow, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PCSB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCSB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.