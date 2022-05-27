Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR) Stock Price Down 3%

Pear Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAR – Get Rating) was down 3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.85 and last traded at $3.87. Approximately 16,060 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 330,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.99.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PEAR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pear Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on shares of Pear Therapeutics from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Pear Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.55.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.70.

Pear Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PEAR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.32 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Pear Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pear Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pear Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pear Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pear Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pear Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. 53.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR)

Pear Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage healthcare company, develops and sells software-based medicines. Its commercial products are reSET for the treatment of substance use disorder related to alcohol, cannabis, cocaine, and stimulants; reSET-O for the treatment of opioid use disorder in combination with buprenorphine; and Somryst, a software-based treatment for chronic insomnia.

