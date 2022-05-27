Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.56-$0.63 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

PEB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

NYSE PEB traded up $0.53 on Friday, hitting $22.37. The stock had a trading volume of 47,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,540,751. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52-week low of $19.35 and a 52-week high of $26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.43 and a 200-day moving average of $22.87.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust ( NYSE:PEB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.75). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 5.16% and a negative net margin of 18.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2.40%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 1st quarter worth $237,000.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (Get Rating)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.