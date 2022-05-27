Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.60 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) to report $1.60 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Penn National Gaming’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.57 billion and the highest is $1.62 billion. Penn National Gaming posted sales of $1.55 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will report full year sales of $6.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.31 billion to $6.40 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $6.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.37 billion to $6.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Penn National Gaming.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS.

PENN has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.68.

Shares of NASDAQ PENN traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.50. The stock had a trading volume of 4,475,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,496,108. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. Penn National Gaming has a 1-year low of $27.78 and a 1-year high of $86.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 2.35.

Penn National Gaming announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive. The company offers casino gaming, online gaming, live racing, sports betting, and digital sports content.

