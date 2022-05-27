Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.68.

PENN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Penn National Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. CBRE Group upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming in the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming in the third quarter worth $28,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PENN traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.28. 2,594,883 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,477,905. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Penn National Gaming has a twelve month low of $27.78 and a twelve month high of $86.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.41.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.16). Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penn National Gaming declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive. The company offers casino gaming, online gaming, live racing, sports betting, and digital sports content.

