pEOS Price Reaches $0.0007 on Exchanges (PEOS)

pEOS (PEOS) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. During the last week, pEOS has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One pEOS coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. pEOS has a total market cap of $557,400.68 and approximately $18.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,092.51 or 0.03805540 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003479 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001337 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $147.53 or 0.00513872 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00031623 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008986 BTC.

pEOS Profile

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. The official message board for pEOS is medium.com/@pEOS_one . pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . pEOS’s official website is peos.one

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

Buying and Selling pEOS

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pEOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy pEOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

