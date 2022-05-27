Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Perpetua Resources Corp., through its wholly owned subsidiaries, is focused on the exploration, site restoration and redevelopment of gold-antimony-silver deposits principally in the Stibnite-Yellow Pine district of central Idaho which are encompassed by the Stibnite Gold Project. Perpetua Resources Corp., formerly known as Midas Gold Corp., is based in BOISE, ID. “

Get Perpetua Resources alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Perpetua Resources from $12.25 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

PPTA stock opened at $3.48 on Tuesday. Perpetua Resources has a twelve month low of $2.94 and a twelve month high of $9.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.16.

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts forecast that Perpetua Resources will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Chris J. Robison acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.08 per share, for a total transaction of $30,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Chris J. Robison purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $26,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 19,000 shares of company stock worth $65,580. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PPTA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Perpetua Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Perpetua Resources by 207.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,332 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Perpetua Resources by 458.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 64.02% of the company’s stock.

Perpetua Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the mineral exploration activities in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite gold project located in Valley County, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Midas Gold Corp. and changed its name to Perpetua Resources Corp.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Perpetua Resources (PPTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Perpetua Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perpetua Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.