Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) Short Interest Update

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, a growth of 1,606.7% from the April 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

PSHZF traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $31.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,303. Pershing Square has a 1 year low of $30.20 and a 1 year high of $41.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.29 and its 200 day moving average is $37.34.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from Pershing Square’s previous dividend of $0.10.

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. is a closed-ended balanced hedge fund launched and managed by Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

