Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Receives $2,802.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,802.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PSMMY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Persimmon from GBX 3,580 ($45.05) to GBX 2,830 ($35.61) in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Persimmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of PSMMY opened at $56.41 on Tuesday. Persimmon has a fifty-two week low of $49.53 and a fifty-two week high of $95.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.74.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $3.2842 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.1%.

About Persimmon

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

