Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Petco Health and Wellness is a fully-integrated health and wellness company for pets. They offer premium products, services and veterinary care. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Monday, May 16th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Petco Health and Wellness currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.23.

NASDAQ:WOOF opened at $16.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.04. Petco Health and Wellness has a 1-year low of $13.71 and a 1-year high of $28.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.47.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 2.83%. Petco Health and Wellness’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 442.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Chimera Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

