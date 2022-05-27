Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after StockNews.com downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. The company traded as low as $13.71 and last traded at $15.14, with a volume of 12751587 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.60.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Monday, May 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.23.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOOF. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 915,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,119,000 after acquiring an additional 137,875 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 273.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 723,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,256,000 after acquiring an additional 529,187 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 2,567.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 15,274 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 574,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,379,000 after buying an additional 133,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the fourth quarter worth about $753,000. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.62 and a 200-day moving average of $19.53.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 2.83%. Petco Health and Wellness’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

