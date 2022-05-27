Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) shares fell 3.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.28 and last traded at $14.32. 1,798,178 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 33,728,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.80.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PBR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.20.

The stock has a market capitalization of $93.07 billion, a PE ratio of 3.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.21. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 31.27%. The firm had revenue of $27.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.95 billion. Analysts expect that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a $1.2984 dividend. This is a boost from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 28.6%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.20%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PBR. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 125.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,519 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 200.0% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 34.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,368 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

