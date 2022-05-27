Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.94

Shares of Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBSV – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.94 and traded as low as $0.86. Pharma-Bio Serv shares last traded at $0.90, with a volume of 2,000 shares.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.94. The company has a market cap of $22.29 million, a PE ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 0.31.

Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Pharma-Bio Serv had a negative net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $5.02 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc operates as a compliance and technology transfer services consulting firm. The company provides compliance consulting services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, biotechnology, medical device, cosmetic, food industries, and allied products companies in Puerto Rico, the United States, Europe, and Brazil.

