Philosophy Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Telesat Corp (NASDAQ:TSAT)

Philosophy Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Telesat Corp (NASDAQ:TSAT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 558,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,007,000. Telesat makes up 3.1% of Philosophy Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Telesat in the fourth quarter worth about $2,734,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Telesat in the fourth quarter worth about $14,533,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of Telesat in the fourth quarter worth about $3,013,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Telesat in the fourth quarter worth about $442,000. Finally, Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Telesat in the fourth quarter worth about $1,817,000.

Shares of NASDAQ TSAT traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,649. The company has a market cap of $212.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 9.16, a current ratio of 9.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.55. Telesat Corp has a 52 week low of $11.01 and a 52 week high of $48.35.

Telesat Corporation, a satellite operator, provides mission-critical communications solutions to broadcast, enterprise, and consulting customers worldwide. The company’s satellite-based services allow direct-to-home (DTH) service providers to deliver television programming, audio, and information channels directly to customers’ homes; and enables broadcasters, cable networks, and DTH service providers to transmit television programming services.

