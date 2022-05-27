Philosophy Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 412,049 Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO)

Philosophy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 412,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,016,000. Pure Cycle comprises about 1.2% of Philosophy Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Philosophy Capital Management LLC owned 1.72% of Pure Cycle as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PCYO. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pure Cycle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,175,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pure Cycle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,811,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Pure Cycle in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,617,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Cycle by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 178,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 62,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC bought a new position in shares of Pure Cycle in the 4th quarter valued at about $681,000. 66.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pure Cycle alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PCYO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pure Cycle in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Pure Cycle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCYO traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.06. 81,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,896. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.99 million, a PE ratio of 45.17 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.66. Pure Cycle Co. has a 12-month low of $9.68 and a 12-month high of $16.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.90 and a quick ratio of 5.65.

About Pure Cycle (Get Rating)

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development. The company engages in the wholesale water production, storage, treatment, and distribution systems; wastewater collection and treatment systems; development of master-planned community; and oil and gas leasing business.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Cycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Cycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.