Philosophy Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 244,063 Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

Philosophy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 244,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,025,000. Par Pacific comprises approximately 0.8% of Philosophy Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the period. 85.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Par Pacific alerts:

In other Par Pacific news, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 15,323 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $186,940.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 1,278,983 shares of company stock worth $18,803,151 in the last ninety days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PARR traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.74. 687,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,209. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.48. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.66 and a twelve month high of $18.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 2.27.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.27). Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 23.23%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.55) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

PARR has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Par Pacific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Par Pacific from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Par Pacific from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Par Pacific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.