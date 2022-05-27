PhoenixDAO Trading 2.5% Higher This Week (PHNX)

PhoenixDAO (PHNX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 27th. One PhoenixDAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, PhoenixDAO has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar. PhoenixDAO has a total market capitalization of $539,384.77 and $57,321.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PhoenixDAO alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,817.19 or 1.00012317 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003471 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003474 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002020 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001736 BTC.

PhoenixDAO Coin Profile

PhoenixDAO (PHNX) is a coin. PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,429,104 coins. PhoenixDAO’s official Twitter account is @phnxdao and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PhoenixDAO is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO . PhoenixDAO’s official website is phoenixdao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by ERC-1484, the PhoenixDAO protocol creates digital identities and allows for dApps, apps, and APIs to be developed on top with an interoperable identity layer. “

Buying and Selling PhoenixDAO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PhoenixDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PhoenixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PhoenixDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PhoenixDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.