Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.45-$0.55 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $205.00 million-$215.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $196.40 million.Photronics also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.45-0.55 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PLAB. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Photronics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Photronics from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Photronics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Photronics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Photronics from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PLAB traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,004. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.74. Photronics has a one year low of $11.65 and a one year high of $20.56. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 0.98.

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.14. Photronics had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $204.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Photronics will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $36,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 11,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $189,895.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,593 shares in the company, valued at $2,639,668.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,481 shares of company stock worth $470,276 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLAB. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Photronics by 587.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Photronics by 77.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Photronics in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Photronics by 3,942.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 7,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Photronics by 16.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

