Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) PT Raised to $30.00 at DA Davidson

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) had its target price upped by DA Davidson from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Photronics’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

PLAB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Photronics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Photronics from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Photronics from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Photronics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.00.

Get Photronics alerts:

PLAB stock opened at $20.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Photronics has a 52-week low of $11.65 and a 52-week high of $20.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.74.

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $204.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.37 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Photronics will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,685. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total transaction of $179,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,481 shares of company stock worth $470,276. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Photronics by 132.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,229,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,179,000 after acquiring an additional 700,498 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Photronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,905,000. Meros Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Photronics during the 4th quarter valued at $9,192,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Photronics by 112.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 735,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,030,000 after buying an additional 389,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Photronics by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 823,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,970,000 after acquiring an additional 297,595 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Photronics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.