PHX Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:PHXHF) Short Interest Down 83.8% in May

PHX Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:PHXHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 83.8% from the April 30th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$9.75 to C$9.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

OTCMKTS PHXHF traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $5.03. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,611. PHX Energy Services has a 1-year low of $3.05 and a 1-year high of $5.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.13 and its 200-day moving average is $4.33.

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, Albania, and the Middle East. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high-performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

