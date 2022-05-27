Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Research Coverage Started at Cowen

Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $90.00 target price on the mineral exploration company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PLL. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Piedmont Lithium from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $89.86.

NASDAQ:PLL opened at $62.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.84. Piedmont Lithium has a twelve month low of $40.65 and a twelve month high of $79.99.

Piedmont Lithium ( NASDAQ:PLL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The mineral exploration company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.21). On average, research analysts forecast that Piedmont Lithium will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Piedmont Lithium by 229.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,900 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the third quarter valued at approximately $720,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,900 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 10.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,947 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 2.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 215,795 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $11,753,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258 shares during the period. 24.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Piedmont Lithium Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,116 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the west of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

