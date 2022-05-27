Piper Sandler Cuts Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Price Target to $3.00

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.25.

Shares of NASDAQ INFI opened at $0.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $53.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 2.16. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $3.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.40.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:INFI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). The business had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 175.11% and a negative net margin of 2,254.97%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,667,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,001,000 after purchasing an additional 684,014 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,550,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,884,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 86,006 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,734,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,930,000 after buying an additional 319,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,693,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,791,000 after buying an additional 527,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.74% of the company’s stock.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic triple negative breast cancer and urothelial cancer; and Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

