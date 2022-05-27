Piper Sandler Cuts Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Price Target to $7.00

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $32.00 to $7.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

MCRB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.67.

Seres Therapeutics stock opened at $3.00 on Monday. Seres Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $25.06. The stock has a market cap of $276.69 million, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 3.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Seres Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MCRB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.05). Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 61.65% and a negative return on equity of 70.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Seres Therapeutics will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCRB. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Seres Therapeutics by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,010,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,670 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 338.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,264,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,533,000 after buying an additional 976,368 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 527.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 999,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,956,000 after buying an additional 840,214 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,633,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $6,218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

