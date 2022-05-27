Piper Sandler Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Piper Sandler reissued their buy rating on shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $750.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $704.00 to $665.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $665.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $686.00 to $657.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $672.48.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $550.66 on Tuesday. Broadcom has a one year low of $455.71 and a one year high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of $224.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $587.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $591.02.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $1.19. Broadcom had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Broadcom will post 32.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.50%.

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 11,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total transaction of $6,840,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 13,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.29, for a total transaction of $8,113,875.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,273 shares of company stock valued at $18,818,718 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

