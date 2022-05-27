Pitcairn Co. Has $1.22 Million Stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Pitcairn Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,615 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Twilio by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Greycroft LP bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TWLO shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Twilio from $375.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Twilio from $380.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Twilio from $350.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Twilio from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.76.

In related news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.61, for a total value of $325,041.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 93,219 shares in the company, valued at $9,099,106.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 2,387 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total transaction of $252,807.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,665 shares in the company, valued at $8,437,320.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 12,535 shares of company stock worth $1,510,014. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $100.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.57 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a current ratio of 8.10. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.67 and a 52 week high of $412.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.88.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

