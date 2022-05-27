Pitcairn Co. Invests $941,000 in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 25,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $941,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IPG. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 159.8% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 99.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.90.

Shares of NYSE IPG opened at $31.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.25. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.67 and a 52-week high of $39.98. The company has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.31%.

Interpublic Group of Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 34,195 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $1,214,264.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $1,369,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 101,094 shares of company stock worth $3,534,689. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

