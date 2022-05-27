Pitcairn Co. Sells 132 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Pitcairn Co. lowered its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 10,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 2,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 13,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ICE opened at $99.53 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.45 and a fifty-two week high of $139.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.88.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.24% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.11%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ICE. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group cut their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.09.

In related news, insider David S. Goone sold 36,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $4,937,681.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $46,056.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,321,679.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,245 shares of company stock worth $8,005,631. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

