Pitcairn Co. Sells 197 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Pitcairn Co. decreased its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,483 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSGP. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,953,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $425,665,000 after buying an additional 14,099 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in CoStar Group by 5.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 398,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,320,000 after purchasing an additional 7,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 910.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. 94.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $63,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,823.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total transaction of $99,872.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,255,425.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSGP. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on CoStar Group from $107.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on CoStar Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CoStar Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.11.

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $59.37 on Friday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.00 and a 52 week high of $101.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 11.08 and a current ratio of 11.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.57. The company has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.15 and a beta of 0.90.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $515.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

