Pivotree (CVE:PVT) Raised to “Speculative Buy” at Canaccord Genuity Group

Pivotree (CVE:PVT – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial restated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Pivotree in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

Get Pivotree alerts:

Shares of PVT traded up C$0.04 on Friday, reaching C$3.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,362. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The company has a market cap of C$85.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.30. Pivotree has a 12-month low of C$3.15 and a 12-month high of C$7.90.

In other news, Director Vernon Lobo bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 88,555 shares in the company, valued at C$300,201.45.

Pivotree Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pivotree Inc designs, integrates, deploys, and manages digital platforms in commerce, data management, and supply chain for retail and branded manufacturers in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Professional Services and Managed Services. The company offers a combination of application support and managed hosting with digital strategy and software implementation services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pivotree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pivotree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.