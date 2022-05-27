POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 89,583 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the previous session’s volume of 295,620 shares.The stock last traded at $7.19 and had previously closed at $7.44.

PNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered POINT Biopharma Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised POINT Biopharma Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on POINT Biopharma Global from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.97. The company has a market capitalization of $712.88 million, a PE ratio of -11.63 and a beta of -0.39.

POINT Biopharma Global ( NASDAQ:PNT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. As a group, analysts predict that POINT Biopharma Global Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Neil E. Fleshner sold 564,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $4,237,172.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,023,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,703,067.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 41.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a late-stage clinical precision oncology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radiopharmaceuticals for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

