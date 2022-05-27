PolkaDomain (NAME) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $667.00

PolkaDomain (NAME) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 27th. PolkaDomain has a total market cap of $233,094.06 and $667.00 worth of PolkaDomain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PolkaDomain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0743 or 0.00000261 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PolkaDomain has traded down 17.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 98.4% against the dollar and now trades at $657.76 or 0.02307492 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003504 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001331 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.50 or 0.00517443 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00031856 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00008967 BTC.

PolkaDomain Coin Profile

PolkaDomain’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,137,120 coins. PolkaDomain’s official Twitter account is @polkadomain

Buying and Selling PolkaDomain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaDomain directly using US dollars.

