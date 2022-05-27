Pontem Co. (NYSE:PNTM) Short Interest Update

Pontem Co. (NYSE:PNTM – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a growth of 345.7% from the April 30th total of 3,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 127,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:PNTM remained flat at $$9.81 during trading on Friday. 461,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,405. Pontem has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $9.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.79.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNTM. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA raised its stake in shares of Pontem by 20.8% in the third quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 849,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,251,000 after acquiring an additional 146,366 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Pontem in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,726,000. Berkley W R Corp raised its stake in shares of Pontem by 40.6% in the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 56,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 16,376 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new position in shares of Pontem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,140,000. Finally, Timelo Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pontem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

Pontem Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on global and regional consumer brands businesses.

