Portage Fintech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFTAU) is Sage Rock Capital Management LP’s 9th Largest Position

Sage Rock Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Portage Fintech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFTAU – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 743,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,037 shares during the quarter. Portage Fintech Acquisition comprises about 1.1% of Sage Rock Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Sage Rock Capital Management LP’s holdings in Portage Fintech Acquisition were worth $7,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Portage Fintech Acquisition during the third quarter worth $103,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Portage Fintech Acquisition by 1,226.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 33,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 30,661 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Portage Fintech Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $500,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Portage Fintech Acquisition during the third quarter worth $912,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Portage Fintech Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $998,000.

Shares of PFTAU remained flat at $$9.73 during mid-day trading on Friday. 3 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,331. Portage Fintech Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $10.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.88.

Portage Fintech Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology or financial services ecosystem. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

