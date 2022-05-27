PPL (NYSE:PPL) Price Target Lowered to $31.00 at Morgan Stanley

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of PPL from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Argus downgraded shares of PPL from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PPL from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised PPL from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded PPL from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PPL presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $30.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. PPL has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $30.72.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. PPL had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PPL will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PPL. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of PPL by 1,256.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,695,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $191,221,000 after buying an additional 6,201,657 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PPL by 36.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,284,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $314,599,000 after buying an additional 3,011,975 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of PPL by 131.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,458,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,302,000 after buying an additional 2,531,196 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter valued at $68,114,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of PPL by 4.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,759,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,229,596,000 after buying an additional 1,971,238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

