Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on APTS. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Jonestrading downgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Preferred Apartment Communities currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.90.

Get Preferred Apartment Communities alerts:

Shares of APTS opened at $24.95 on Tuesday. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $25.80. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.89 and a 200-day moving average of $20.70.

Preferred Apartment Communities ( NYSE:APTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.08). Preferred Apartment Communities had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 1.33%. On average, equities analysts expect that Preferred Apartment Communities will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -28.11%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 294.3% in the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Apartment Communities Company Profile (Get Rating)

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.