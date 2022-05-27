Primecoin (XPM) Market Cap Reaches $1.42 Million

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 27th. Over the last seven days, Primecoin has traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Primecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0349 or 0.00000122 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Primecoin has a total market capitalization of $1.42 million and approximately $547.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Primecoin Coin Profile

Primecoin (XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 40,842,416 coins. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Primecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

