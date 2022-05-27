Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Now Covered by Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock.

PFG has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an underperform rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.33.

Shares of PFG stock opened at $71.98 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.79 and a 200 day moving average of $71.85. Principal Financial Group has a 52 week low of $58.66 and a 52 week high of $80.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.07. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 11.08%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.91%.

In other news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 10,000 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $710,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,633,603. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

