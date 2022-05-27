Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) Director Stephen W. Hipp Acquires 6,000 Shares

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Rating) Director Stephen W. Hipp purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.29 per share, for a total transaction of $31,740.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $31,740. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:PRTH traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,610. The company has a market cap of $415.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 0.63. Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $8.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.24 and its 200-day moving average is $5.81.

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $153.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.54 million. Priority Technology had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Priority Technology in a report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Priority Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Priority Technology by 223.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Priority Technology by 68.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Priority Technology by 260.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 5,829 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Priority Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Priority Technology by 131.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 8,177 shares during the last quarter. 12.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Priority Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (SMB) Payments, Business-To-Business Payments, and Enterprise Payments. The company offers MX product line, including MX Connect and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B and ACH.com, and others, which provides flexible and customizable set of business applications that helps to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance to resellers and merchant clients using core payment processing as our leverage point.

