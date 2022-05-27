ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Downgraded to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $14.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $16.00.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of ProPetro from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of ProPetro from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ProPetro from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty upped their price target on shares of ProPetro from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ProPetro has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.30.

Shares of PUMP stock opened at $12.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.09 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.53. ProPetro has a fifty-two week low of $6.39 and a fifty-two week high of $16.92.

ProPetro ( NYSE:PUMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. ProPetro had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a negative return on equity of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $282.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that ProPetro will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $473,218.47. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $783,380.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Adam Munoz sold 15,846 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $205,839.54. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 33,162 shares in the company, valued at $430,774.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,464 shares of company stock worth $1,257,927 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in ProPetro by 1,948.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 5,846 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ProPetro by 250.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 681,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after acquiring an additional 486,926 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in ProPetro in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ProPetro by 1.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 677,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,860,000 after buying an additional 10,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ProPetro by 9.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,548,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,499,000 after buying an additional 1,394,973 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. It offers cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. The company serves oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American oil and natural gas resources.

