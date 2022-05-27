Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Downgraded by Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Prosus from €122.00 ($129.79) to €110.00 ($117.02) in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Investec cut Prosus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Prosus from €137.00 ($145.74) to €128.00 ($136.17) in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Prosus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Prosus from €97.00 ($103.19) to €76.00 ($80.85) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $91.57.

Prosus stock opened at $9.71 on Tuesday. Prosus has a 12 month low of $8.44 and a 12 month high of $21.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.56.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

