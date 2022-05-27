PTT Exploration and Production Public (OTCMKTS:PEXNY) Trading Up 8.1%

PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PEXNY – Get Rating) shares were up 8.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.72 and last traded at $9.72. Approximately 904 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.99.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.07.

About PTT Exploration and Production Public (OTCMKTS:PEXNY)

PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of petroleum in Thailand and internationally. It is also involved in the gas pipeline transportation business; investment funding; and the provision of petroleum-related technology, human resource support, treasury center, technology, and solar power businesses, as well as renewable energy and related activities.

