PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Posted by on May 27th, 2022

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHMGet Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.64.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on PulteGroup from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Bank of America upgraded PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on PulteGroup from $63.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on PulteGroup from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

In related news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 15,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $740,164.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHM. Norges Bank bought a new position in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $156,135,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,771,204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,175,000 after buying an additional 1,165,839 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,850,407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,232,000 after buying an additional 1,101,565 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter worth $50,294,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,553,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $145,938,000 after buying an additional 1,063,628 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PHM traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,181,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,079,413. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.33. PulteGroup has a 52-week low of $39.61 and a 52-week high of $58.83.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHMGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 14.58%. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is presently 7.35%.

PulteGroup Company Profile (Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM)

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.