PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.64.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on PulteGroup from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Bank of America upgraded PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on PulteGroup from $63.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on PulteGroup from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.
In related news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 15,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $740,164.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.
Shares of PHM traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,181,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,079,413. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.33. PulteGroup has a 52-week low of $39.61 and a 52-week high of $58.83.
PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 14.58%. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
PulteGroup announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is presently 7.35%.
PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.
