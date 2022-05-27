QUAI DAO Price Reaches $0.0059 (QUAI)

QUAI DAO (QUAI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. QUAI DAO has a market cap of $236,603.61 and approximately $45,078.00 worth of QUAI DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, QUAI DAO has traded 15.4% lower against the dollar. One QUAI DAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get QUAI DAO alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 98.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $794.88 or 0.02755737 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003463 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001339 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $147.22 or 0.00510405 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00032298 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00008811 BTC.

QUAI DAO Profile

QUAI DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,809,807 coins. QUAI DAO’s official Twitter account is @QUAI_GLOBAL . The Reddit community for QUAI DAO is https://reddit.com/r/QUAIDAO

Buying and Selling QUAI DAO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUAI DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUAI DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUAI DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QUAI DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUAI DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.